Allegri: Juventus’ future is the most important, will be simple with good planning

Juventus and Monza saved all the drama for the final minutes of their pulsating clash on Friday night. Minutes after Dusan Vlahovic missed a penalty and a chance to score against the only team Juve not only lost both games to last season but also failed to register a goal in either, but Adrien Rabiot made amends with a hammered header from a corner to give the visitors a lead with less than a quarter hour played.

The Bianconeri sat on that lead in the second half and were a mere minutes away from making it their fifth one-nil win of the season when a wickedly swerving cross from Inter Milan loanee Valentín Carboni looked to have not only rescued a point for the hosts but also prevented Juve from clambering above the Mer Nerazzuri to the summit of the Scudetto race.

But Rabiot was not done and with a burst down the right ensured he would be essaying the last chapter of this game, rescuing the ball from going out for a goalkick before accurately finding Federico Gatti in the box to smash home at the second attempt and give life to the entire curva that housed the away fans. The still-celebrating Monza players saw their smiles wiped away as Massimiliano Allegri gave the ground a purposeful once-over before walking down the stairs into the dressing rooms, job done.

“It’s an important victory because it came against a strong team that plays well. “We had chances to double the lead, but they kept possession in the second half. We didn’t risk much, but we left too much freedom to Carboni, who is a good player. We reacted immediately. Praise to the lads who strongly wanted to win. “We know it’s hard to win games and all lads are working hard with great desire. “We know our limits and we’ll work on them. We need to recover a few players. Danilo returned today, and Alex Sandro played an excellent game, hopefully, Locatelli will stop feeling pain soon.”

Juve’s win seems them back at the top of the table, depending on the result of Inter’s visit to defending champions Napoli on Sunday night.

“We can’t stop. On the contrary, we need to continue week in, and week out to remain as close as possible to the top of the table. “We conceded an avoidable goal. Carboni had already cut inside three times, so we must improve. I can’t blame anyone. We must improve the ball management, especially in the second half when we are a little bit under pressure.”

Vlahovic’s failed spotkick is the third time Juve have failed to score in the last five tries, will Allegri be designating a different penalty taker?

“We’ll see. If a player misses a penalty, it doesn’t mean he shouldn’t retake it. Dusan played a good game, he remained focused which is the most important thing. For the rest, we’ll see. Technically he played very well.”

Juve’s timely win keeps stretching their advantage over the fifth-placed side, a key for their goal of making the Champions League next season.

“These are three important points away, it was important to win today against a club that didn’t even let us score last season, winning two games from two [in Serie A]. “Napoli can get back, same as Milan. Many games are remaining and a decent winning streak is enough to bounce back. These guys must be helped and supported because they are doing important things. Our target is to qualify for the Champions League.”

Rumours continue to abound that Allegri might be packing his bags in Turin at the end of this season.