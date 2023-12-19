Reports: Frosinone emerging as favorite to sign Dean Huijsen on loan in January

It was about two weeks ago that we learned there’s a growing list of teams that are interested in bringing Juventus’ young Dutchman, Dean Huijsen, in on loan for the second half of the 2023-24 season. The big decision was not only where he would go if he were to be sent out on loan, but actually if Juventus wants to send him somewhere in January so that he can gain some valuable playing time.

Now, two weeks on, there appears to be a frontrunner emerging in the Huijsen chase.

That potential destination is one that won’t come as much of a surprise to many. According to the likes of Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti and Giovanni Albanese of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Frosinone is emerging as the favorite to sign the 18-year-old Huijsen on loan if he is to leave Juventus on a short-term basis come January. Agresti says that the chances of Huijsen leaving on loan next month have increased “significantly” in recent days, with there also being “various” clubs outside of Italy also interested in bringing in the young Dutchman.

Aumentano sensibilmente le possibilità che #Huijsen lasci la #Juventus a gennaio in prestito per trovare maggiore minutaggio. Contatti in corso (anche nelle ultime ore) con il #Frosinone, diversi club esteri interessati @Goalitalia — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) December 18, 2023

Considering the fact that Huijsen has played all of 15 or so minutes with Juventus’ senior team this season and is limited in the amount of games he can play with the Next Gen squad, a loan move to a club like Frosinone that isn’t shying away from playing young talent all over the field.

Obvious, the Matias Soule-led contingent of Juventus loanees is the highlight of that approach, but it’s the kind of environment that, barring any sort of sudden and serious change of approach, that could very suit somebody like Huijsen and put himself in position to come back to Juve next summer and be in a pretty good position to take on a bigger role.

With Juventus playing at Frosinone this weekend, the narrative will certainly be that there will be more negotiations between the two sides come Saturday (or before). At the very least, there appears to be a very good working relationship between the two clubs and trust from Juventus’ end that if they send a youngster there on loan, he will be given the opportunity to develop and improve despite what his birth certificate says.