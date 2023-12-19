Reports: Juventus, Man City open talks over possible Kalvin Phillips loan move

For months now, it has been generally assumed that Juventus will add some sort of depth in the midfield come the January transfer window. That is because, as we know, Juve have been down two midfielders ever since the first two international breaks of the 2023-24 season, essentially making for a severe roster crunch even if another single injury arrives.

So, where could Cristiano Giuntoli go shopping?

It appears that the Premier League is the place where things will start.

According to Fabrizio Romano and Relevo’s Matteo Moretto, Juventus and Manchester City have opened talks over a potential loan move for English midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who has barely featured for the reigning European champions ever since he arrived in the summer of 2022. As much as Man City manager Pep Guardiola has played a little bit of a balancing act when it comes to confirming if the 28-year-old Phillips will leave come January, it has been widely expected that the former Leeds United midfielder is going elsewhere come the new year in hopes of much more playing ahead of the European Championships next summer.

Romano reports that Juve plans to offer a loan with an option to buy clause worked into the deal. But, as you might expect, Manchester City would prefer it to be an obligation to buy, although no sort of price for Phillips — who moved to the Etihad Stadium on an original £42 million deal — was reported.

⚪️⚫️ Understand Juventus have now opened talks with Manchester City to discuss Kalvin Phillips deal.



Negotiations starting between clubs as Kalvin is said to be open to the move.



Juventus plan to offer loan with buy option clause. Man City want it to be mandatory. Talks on. pic.twitter.com/AukIT7NSnr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 18, 2023

As you can see in the tweet above, Romano very much states that Phillips is open to a loan move to Juventus come the January transfer window. Considering he’s coming from Man City and Juve’s current financial state is currently what it is, you have to believe a big part of the negotiations besides the buy option/obligation part has to do with Phillips’ salary and how much the Premier League champions will potentially cover.

So what would Juventus get in Phillips?

Well, at the very least, somebody who is about as well rested as any player they are interested in bringing in because he’s barely played for City this season. And last season, too. This season, Phillips has played in a grand total of ... eight games, starting one Champions League fixture (and scoring a goal in that games) — and that’s it. He has played all of 89 minutes in his four Premier League appearances this season, and that comes after Phillips played just 93 minutes domestically last season.

Where he would fit in at Juve is a bit of a question mark. Is he going to be deployed as somebody who plays in front of the defense like he has done at Leeds United? Or, will he play the same kind of role as somebody like Weston McKennie where he’s a box-to-box kind of midfielder who is expected to put in a shift on the defensive end first and foremost?

Either way, the talks are being had and Phillips could very well be a Juve player come January if the details get hashed out. At least one know one name that Giuntoli and company are trying to bring in.