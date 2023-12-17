Report: Samuel Iling-Junior wants to stay at Juventus despite recent exit links

When it comes to potential assets that Juventus could use to, say, finance a January transfer for some much-needed help in the midfield, Samuel Iling-Junior is one of the first names that is thrown out there. That’s not only because he is young, but the fact that he has reported interest from the richest league in Europe could work to Juve’s financial benefit.

But leaving Juventus doesn’t sound like it’s something the young Englishman is considering at the moment — even with such limited playing time so far this season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport’s Giovanni Albanese, Iling-Junior doesn’t have any kind of desire to leave Juventus during the January transfer window and is willing to fight for playing time during the second half of the 2023-24 season. That’s even under the notion that Iling-Junior, a winger during his early days at Juve and with the England youth setup, is willing to get onto the field as a winger or even a midfielder, the latter being like he did in Friday night’s draw against Genoa when he was playing to the left of Manuel Locatelli.

The catch, however, has to do with the fact that there still is a whole lot of interest in signing Iling-Junior during the upcoming January transfer window. It’s mainly from his home country in England, with Tottenham being the most talked about Premier League side that could table an offer for the 20-year-old Englishman. Lyon in France has also been thrown out there as a possible destination, although their current standing in Ligue 1 makes things interesting on that front.

Juventus are looking for as much as a €20 million transfer fee for Iling-Junior if he is deemed to be an expendable asset, according to Alabanese.

Per Alabanese, Juventus entertained offers for Iling-Junior during the last summer transfer window, but didn’t get a bid that made it worthwhile to sell him outright.

Iling-Junior, who originally signed with Juventus’ youth setup in the summer of 2020, has been limited in his playing time this season mainly due to the fact that he doesn’t really have a set position in Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 setup. He has appeared in only six games off the bench, totaling 131 minutes, the fourth-lowest total on the Juve roster behind the suspended Paul Pogba, and a pair of teenagers, Kenan Yildiz and Dean Huijsen.