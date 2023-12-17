The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 193: Juventus stumble vs. Genoa to end run of Friday fixtures

The circumstances in which Juventus made the trip to the Luigi Ferraris to this week to face Genoa were far different than those of a season and a half ago when the 2021-22 campaign was just about over and Max Allegri had his eyes clearly on the upcoming Coppa Italia final.

The performance this past Friday night was not much better than the last one.

(At least it wasn’t a loss, though? I dunno. That’s grasping at straws, I guess.)

Juventus’ extended run was stretched to 11 games, but the 1-1 draw against a Genoa team that has cooled off from its early-season success was far from an impressive result. Juve missed out on the chance to jump over Inter for the first time in their string of three straight Friday night games. And, maybe most worrying of all, the same old problems from the last few years reared their ugly head again.

On Episode 193 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the trip to Genoa — including how there’s really no easy games for Juventus no matter what we think or what things say on paper, and how there looks like there’s a complete lack of a Plan B from Max Allegri and Juventus outside of trying to win 1-0.

So, about that performance against Genoa. Yeah, not great.

Old problems came back to haunt Juventus after a string of performances where scoring one goal ended up being enough.

Serie A referees suck and this was the latest example of that.

Social media question of the day: If the reported frustration about playing time from Kenan Yildiz is actually true, what’s a possible way to get him into the lineup more often?

You can listen to Episode 193 of the Old Lady Speaks Podcast on your preferred podcasting platform or through the media player below:

To our dear listeners: Please look for the latest episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast to drop every Monday and Thursday mornings/afternoons for those of you who live in the United States. (Please adjust your time zone according if you live outside of the U.S.)

If you happen to listen to the Old Lady Speaks Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, please subscribe to the show and give us a nice five-star rating and maybe even a sweet review because it is very nice to see that our podcast is being enjoyed by you all. The more you say nice things about us, the more we will continue to love you forever and ever and ever. We promise.