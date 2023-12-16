Allegri: Juve need to grow to stay on top

Juventus faltered in their latest attempt to leapfrog Inter at the summit of Serie A after being held to a 1-1 draw away at Genoa. The visitors took the lead from a clinically dispatched penalty via Federico Chiesa in the second half, but the hosts then clawed their way back into the game with a well-taken equalizer early in the second half. Both sides then had chances to grab all three points but in the end the goalies on both sides kept the scores even.

Speaking after the game, coach Massimiliano Allegri stayed upbeat despite the chance of Inter Milan stretching their lead to four points with a win over Lazio on Sunday.

“It wasn’t easy to play against this Genoa, the team gave a good performance. But we need to grow because to stay on top, we need to capitalize and be more effective. “When you have to kill the opponent, it has to be done, when you have important chances, you have to score. “It’s an important point, let’s continue the positive streak, and now we have to prepare for Frosinone. I’m happy with the performance.”

There were plenty who weren’t impressed by some of the decision-making of the referee Davide Massa.

“The referee was good, I’m happy. I never make judgements, it’s not part of my job. In all matches there are similar moments that are evaluated in one way or another. “It’s difficult to have a single guideline because the incident is subjective. If we get into subjective stuff, I said it seven years ago, it becomes a problem.”

Is there a problem with consistency across referees?

“It’s normal that there isn’t any because they are subjective cases. It’s not offside, it’s old stuff and I said it years ago. The referees are good, they referee well, and they should be left to referee.”

Was the absence of midfielder Adrien Rabiot hurting his side?

“Whoever replaced him played a good game, as did the whole team. We had situations that we had to exploit, but our path must move forward, we must work calmly and look beyond.”

After Dusan Vlahovic missed Juve’s last penalty, who decided to give Chiesa the spotkick?