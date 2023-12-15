Juventus 1 - Genoa 1: Initial reaction and random observations

The catch with how Max Allegri wants to play his football is that there are two very obvious things that you can’t keep thinking about even before kickoff: there’s a razor-thin margin for error, and because of that you’re left to wonder what happens if there’s a sudden change in how things are going if Juventus has a 1-0 lead.

For the most part this season, things haven’t really had to change from the standard deviation. Juve get the 1-0 lead, they hold steady defensively, maybe add a second goal and then we ride that to three points. There hasn’t really needed to be the last-minute craziness like we saw against Monza a couple of weeks ago to begin this string of Friday night fixtures.

On the third and final of three straight Fridays, the tying goal arrived much earlier than the first minute of stoppage time. The answer from Juventus, though? Nope, nowhere to be found.

Juve couldn’t convert another first-half lead into a 1-0 win at the Luigi Ferraris on this foggy Friday night. Instead, once Albert Gudmundsson found the back of the net all of three minutes into the second half to level things up at 1-all, Juventus couldn’t get back up and get the lead back, even in the same kind of fashion that happened against Monza. It resulted in Juventus pulling within a point of first-place Inter, but failing to leapfrog the current league leaders with a win for the first time during this run of Friday fixtures.

To put it simply, Juve just weren’t good enough.

And when that happens, one mistake could end up hurting you greatly.

What do you know? That’s what happened with Genoa taking advantage of just some brutal team defending on Gudmundsson’s goal.

The response wasn’t there. It simply wasn’t there. A flawed team that one could argue is potentially punching above its weight so far this season simply couldn’t find much of anything to do after the score was tied at 1-1. That’s the simplest way to put it. Juventus, for as good as they’ve been defensively this season, still struggle to score goals, and will do so no matter the tactics that Allegri uses or the midfield that is being played.

This wasn’t Juventus sitting back and having no answer on the counterattack, either. Juve had more possession in the second half compared to the first, with Genoa being the ones sitting deep and trying to protect the point they suddenly found themselves in possession of. The problem was that Juventus couldn’t muster much going forward despite all of that possession that they had. (To be exact, it was 62% in the second half.) Let’s be honest: It’s not like Juve created much of anything in the second half. Just look at their xG after the break of ... 0.44 — and that’s with Bremer nearly scoring a goal with his groin right before stoppage time arrived. And other than that, Juve put just one other shot on goal.

The fact is, Allegri’s way of playing is sustainable until it isn’t. It’s a fine line, and this is going to play the way of eking out potential wins much more often than they’re going to cruise by teams that are sitting just above the relegation zone.

Juve had avoided games like this one pretty much all season long. But on this Friday night, they got bit in the ass by simply being unable to generate enough goals other than the one they scored from the penalty spot. That, my friends, is something that isn’t new — at all.

