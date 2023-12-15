Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Genoa

Can Juventus make it a clean sweep of their Friday night fixtures?

We’re about to find out.

The previous two Fridays have seen the following pattern play out: Juventus plays, Juventus wins, Juventus jumps over into first place in Serie A on a provisional basis only to see Inter win their game over the weekend and then reclaim their spot atop the table. It’s been something that has seen you maybe get even the slightest bit of hopes up that Inter might drop points in the hours following Juventus getting another win to extend their unbeaten run, but then see any semblance of hope dashed come the end of the weekend.

Now the Friday night pattern hits its third and final chapter.

Maybe this Friday night turns out different in the sense that Lazio provides some help and slows down the Inter train come Sunday night. Hopefully it doesn’t turn out different because Juventus has done something stupid at the Marassi and dropped points, thus allowing Inter to extend their lead atop the Serie A table with a win over Lazio.

But Genoa are not playing well right now. They’re within touching distance of the relegation zone after a positive start to the 2023-24 season. They are very much a newly-promoted side that could be looking at a relegation battle come the new year. This is not the kind of team in its current form that Juve have any business dropping points against.

Things can be weird in Genoa sometimes, though. Let’s just hope it’s not a Friday night in which those weird things show up again and we’re all grumpy in a couple of hours.

MATCH INFO

When: Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

Where: Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa.

Juventus bench: Perin, Pinsoglio, Alex Sandro, Huijsen, Rugani, Weah, Nicolussi Caviglia, Nonge, Milik, Yildiz, Iling-Junior.

Genoa starting XI (3-5-2): Martinez; Dragusin, Bani, De Winter; Sabelli, Malinovskyi, Badelj, Frendrup, Vasquez; Gudmundsson, Messias.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TNT Sports 3 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); discovery+, discovery+ app (United Kingdom); DAZN Italia, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.