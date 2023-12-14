Manna: ‘Matias Soule will remain at Frosinone on loan until June’

With the start to the 2023-24 season that Matias Soule has had, there’s suddenly a whole lot more attention on what he’s doing. That’s not just from Juventus’ management and supporters alike, but also from those who could see a player who could be had for the right price come the January transfer window.

The rumors are there, especially so when you think about Premier League money being what it is and Juve’s current financial situation still hanging over the club trying to improve its roster for the second half of the season.

However, Juventus has something to say about all that sudden noise.

Juventus sporting director Giovanni Manna confirmed this week that Soule and fellow Argentine Enzo Barrenechea will remain on loan at Frosinone for the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign. This comes as rumors from not-so-reliable media outlets in Italy have reported that Soule could be of interest to Premier League clubs, including a potential bid English side Crystal Palace. It also essentially rules out the possibility of Soule — and to a lesser extent Barrenechea — returning to Juve in January to help in attack and midfield, respectively.

️#Manna: "Mercato? Rosa pensata con 2 centrocampisti in più". E su Soulé... https://t.co/diP3Gmrg1f — Tuttosport (@tuttosport) December 11, 2023

Rumors from those not-so-reliable outlets have suggested that Juve could sell Soule to fund a move for a midfielder like Atalanta’s Teu Koopmeiners, who was reportedly valued at €50 million during last summer’s transfer window.

Soule has been one of the revelations of the Serie A season thus far. While he’s cooled off a little bit in terms of scoring goals the last month or so, Soule is still in the top 10 with six goals this season. He’s gotten the chance to be a protagonist at Frosinone and has run with the opportunity to get regular playing for the first time since his years with the Juventus Next Gen and primavera squads.

Juventus will get an up close look at Soule and Barrenechea’s progress when they face the young Argentine and Fronsinone two days before Christmas on Dec. 23.