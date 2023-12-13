The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 192: Juve head to historical bugaboo at Genoa

Can you hear that, my friends? It’s the sound of the third of three straight Friday night games about to arrive on our doorstep. The thing is, though, this one won’t be at the Allianz Stadium and in front of a nice and friendly hometown crowd. This one, my friends, will be at a place in which some goofy things have happened over the years and is very much the kind of stadium you’d consider a place that makes you feel a bit uneasy.

Call it a bugaboo.

Call it a trap game that lies on the horizon.

But now we’re about to hit the middle of December and a stretch of games both before, during and after the holidays that can certainly see Juventus extend their current 10-game unbeaten run and, at the very least, keep pace with league leaders Inter. There may be craziness and complete unpredictability going on behind Juve in the standings, but there’s one thing for certain: Max Allegri’s squad just seems to chugging along these days.

You can listen to Episode 192 of the Old Lady Speaks Podcast on your preferred podcasting platform or through the media player below:

To our dear listeners: Please look for the latest episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast to drop every Monday and Thursday mornings/afternoons for those of you who live in the United States. (Please adjust your time zone according if you live outside of the U.S.)

If you happen to listen to the Old Lady Speaks Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, please subscribe to the show and give us a nice five-star rating and maybe even a sweet review because it is very nice to see that our podcast is being enjoyed by you all. The more you say nice things about us, the more we will continue to love you forever and ever and ever. We promise.