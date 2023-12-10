The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 191: Juventus keep things rolling, beat Napoli

For the second straight Friday night, Juventus took the field looking to, at least provisionally, move into first place and then wait to see what Inter did a day or two later.

For the second straight Friday night, Juventus got a win and then turned things over to Inter with hopes of something good happening in terms of how the Serie A table looks.

That help didn’t arrive because Udinese proved to be useless and Juve dropped back down into second place for things to remain as they were entering Matchday 15. (They can prove to be useful by letting somebody like, say, Lazar Samardzic sign with Juventus in a few weeks.) But for Juventus, this latest Friday night was not only a successful one but also ended a run against Napoli that had not been especially good the last couple of years.

Ah, but Juve got the win, got the three points and some more breathing room over those that are chasing the top two teams in Serie A.

It’s not always pretty, but as of right now Juve are winning and doing so consistently. Could be worse, right? It could be last season...

On Episode 191 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from Juventus’ win over Napoli — including how this team continues to win games this season that they were losing last season, how Juve players are doing the ugly stuff well (in a good kind of way) to continue to get wins, and what kind of interesting approach Juve took to try and keep Khvicha Kvaratskhelia under wraps.

Juventus’ win over Napoli was a weird game because both teams should have combined for more than one goal.

Yet, there goes Juve in the end winning 1-0 again.

Andrea Cambiaso did some good things! This is pretty good to see.

For a team that continues to hammer home that finishing in the top four continues to be the No. 1 priority, there’s suddenly becoming a lot of room between Juve and fifth place.

Twitter questions — including what Dusan Vlahovic needs to get his goal scoring form going again, if it’s time to admit that the demands to have Max Allegri leave over the summer were maybe wrong, and what should Juve do with a struggling Filip Kostic.

You can listen to Episode 191 of the Old Lady Speaks Podcast on your preferred podcasting platform or through the media player below:

To our dear listeners: Please look for the latest episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast to drop every Monday and Thursday mornings/afternoons for those of you who live in the United States. (Please adjust your time zone according if you live outside of the U.S.)

If you happen to listen to the Old Lady Speaks Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, please subscribe to the show and give us a nice five-star rating and maybe even a sweet review because it is very nice to see that our podcast is being enjoyed by you all. The more you say nice things about us, the more we will continue to love you forever and ever and ever. We promise.