Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Monza

With the second trip to Monza in as many seasons, it’s hard not think think about what happened on the same U-Power Stadium turf a little over a year ago. it was all bad — very, very bad. It was the complete opposite of the beautiful and sleek black kit that Juve wore that fateful afternoon.

There’s still a good number of players on Juventus’ roster from that day.

You can bet that there’s one thing said amongst them: Don’t let the same thing that happened last season in Monza happen again.

Juventus has made the trip over to Monza, the place of one of last season’s worst and most uninspiring losses in a season full of those types of performances. This is the first of three straight Fridays in which Max Allegri’s squad will take the field, a quirk in the schedule to begin a December in which the trend of flipping between provincial side and big game seems to only continue. On this night, Juventus’ goal is to, at the very least, ensure that they will finish the weekend in the same position in the league table that they started this night, with Inter facing Napoli on Sunday as they look to rebound from a wild Champions League fixture against Benfica.

Maybe Inter drop points against a Napoli side still looking for the full effects of the new manager bounce and clear the way for Juve to at least be level on points come the end of the weekend.

Or maybe, just maybe, Juve ends the weekend all alone on the top of the table for the first time in a couple of years, doing something that they weren’t able to do when actually facing Inter last weekend.

But first, Juve must take care of business against a Monza side that continues to impress during their second season in Serie A. With their ultra-handsome manager at the helm, Monza will not be an easy out by any means, and the very fact that they’re now a solid defensive team will make for an interesting outing to say the least.

Hopefully it all goes well because going O-fer in another trip to Monza is not a good way to go into a weekend no matter what may happen on Saturday and Sunday.

MATCH INFO

When: Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

Where: U-Power Stadium, Monza, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Cambiaso, McKennie, Nicolussi Caviglia, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic.

Juventus bench: Perin, Pinsoglio, Danilo, Huijsen, Rugani, Locatelli, Miretti, Nonge, Milik, Yildiz, Iling-Junior., Kean

Monza starting XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; D’Ambrosio, Mari, Caldirola; Birindelli, Pessina, Gagliardini, Kyriakopoulos; Ciurria, Machin; Colpani.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TNT Sports 3 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); discovery+, discovery+ app (United Kingdom); DAZN Italia, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here