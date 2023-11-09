The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 184: It’s time to have a chat about Matias Soulé

The goal for Juventus when loaning out Matias Soulé to Frosinone for the 2023-24 season was easy to figure out: they wanted one of their best young talents to get some much-needed playing time after appearing sporadically the previous campaign.

Through the first quarter of his journey with one of Serie A’s newly-promoted sides, it’s safe to say not only has the playing time been just about all Juve could have asked for, but Soulé has absolutely run with the opportunity and become a true protagonist for Frosinone.

So, rather than giving you “Juventus is about to play another bad team after playing a good team as they hope to not drop points,” we decided to shake things up a bit and talk Soulé.

The kid’s earned it, hasn’t he?

Therefore, there’s really just one thing — or, in this case, person — we talk during this midweek episode. And that is the impressive as all hell season that Soulé is in the midst of these days.

