Allegri: Juventus playing Fiorentina is always exciting

Juventus travel to Florence to take on Fiorentina on Sunday with both sides attempting to cement their European credentials. There is still a doubt that the game will go on given the flooding in the Tuscany region that has led to deaths and damage as a result of Storm Ciaran.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference coach Massimiliano Allegri started off with his condolences.

“I just wanted to express my condolences to the families of the victims of the flood in Tuscany and the condolences to the people who have suffered damage and inconvenience. I think it’s much more important than the match.”

Fiorentina are going to be difficult opponents, and with the volatility between the two fanbases, this could be an explosive match-up.

“It’s always a good match due to the teasing between the two teams, especially the two fanbases. Playing in Florence is always exciting, we will find a strong team even if they come from two defeats. “A proactive team, to come out with a positive result you have to play a good game from all points of view. “They’re one of the best equipped teams in the league because they have a good squad with technical and physical players. I believe they are a rival in the fight for the top four places, this year they have set up a really excellent team. “They have Nico Gonzalez who is an important player, the two centre-forwards attack the depth well and have physicality. “They have Kouamé on the left, Bonaventura who is doing extraordinary things, Arthur, who I had no doubt about, has recovered well from the injury and is doing very well. We know that It will be a very difficult match against a technically very good team.” “We’re a Juve that have alternated good games with less good ones, also depending on the opponent. We work every day to grow and build a solid and strong team. “We have to improve the scoring percentage, on this we need to improve in finishing and team effectiveness. Our strength must be that of being united between now and the end of the season.”

Allegri also touched on Moise Kean’s recent form after he had a strong showing last weekend.

“Kean is in a good moment, he has grown technically, physically and mentally. He still has to grow, I am very happy that he has also returned to the national team and therefore has achieved another objective. “The players in front of me are all well, they know that they are everyone is committed regardless of who starts from the start and who comes in from the bench. If we do good things up front, the team benefits. I will decide who plays after the last training session today.”

Would last weekend’s matchwinner Andrea Cambiaso be starting?

“Now that Weah is missing, Cambiaso could also play on the right. On the left, Cambiaso, Kostic and Iling are all in good condition. Maybe there will be a need for one of Cambiaso and Iling to even be a midfielder.”

What is the latest on Federico Chiesa’s fitness?

“He’s better, he trained little for 20 days during the national team period. He’s better now, when he came on against Verona, he created important chances.”

Matias Soule is tearing it up on loan for Frosinone, and already has five goals with one assist.

“I had no doubt that he would do well in Frosinone, he had already done well here last year. He needed to play, keeping him here for another year playing few games would have been detrimental for the club and for the boy. Next year we’ll see.”

What has Allegri been advising former Fiorentina players Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic about the reception they can expect on Sunday?

“I don’t have to give them any, the important thing is that they make themselves available to the team and perform well. We have to work on our limits, be very compact. We are on the right path but what we have done so far is not enough.” “They know that they are important, not just for this match but for Juventus, like all the other players. We must play as a team, everyone must put their personal objectives at the service of the team. We must have a very low profile, talk little and run a lot.” “We need to play a game of great respect. Fiorentina are coming off two defeats and then play Juventus at home. “To have a good defence in the match we need everyone to lend a hand, starting from the forward who have to run otherwise we’ll sit deeper. If you have a good defence, you have a good attack and if you have a good attack, you have a good defence.”

The coach gave an injury update on the squad.

“I believe that De Sciglio will be able to start training with the team in a month. It is more likely that Alex Sandro will return before Danilo. “Danilo is not fit yet, given that it is a very deep injury, even if small, it can cause a lot of damage if he doesn’t recover in the right time. Speaking with Danilo and the doctors, I believe he will delay, he will return after the break. We hope to have him against Inter.”

Fabio Miretti hasn’t had a good start to the season so far.