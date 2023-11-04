Juventus-Fiorentina still set to be played despite severe flooding in Tuscany

If you were to do a simple search for videos of what is going on in Tuscany right now, you would think it’s something out of a blockbuster movie that is about trying to get out of a truly horrific situation. The thing is, the flooding going on in Tuscany isn’t made by CGI or from some Hollywood scriptwriter’s brain — it’s most definitely real life.

Unfortunately, the beat, as of now, appears to be going on.

As of Friday night turning to Saturday morning in Italy, Juventus’ trip to Florence to face Fiorentina in a Sunday night showdown at the Franchi is a go. The flooding in the area of Tuscany appears to not be a deterrent to force any sort of postponement, with the Mayor of Florence Dario Nardella saying that “the match is not expected to be postponed, but the situation will be monitored between now and the next few hours.”

Other than Fiorentina President Rocco Commisso issuing a brief statement, neither club has given any hints as to whether there’s even a postponement being considered for Sunday’s game.

Il presidente Rocco Commisso, la sua famiglia e tutta la Fiorentina sono vicini alle famiglie colpite, nella giornata di ieri, dall’alluvione in Toscana. — ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) November 3, 2023

As noted by our friends at Viola Nation, there doesn’t appear to be much of a respite when it comes to the weather over the course of the weekend. Rain is set to be ever-present Saturday, it is set to be ever-present Sunday, and that’s probably on the more optimistic of forecasts considering what has happened in Tuscany earlier in the week.

Also a point brought up by Sir Tito of Viola Nation: The state of the Stadio Artemio Franchi when it rains is not great — which, when you consider the stadium was originally built in 1931, probably is not much of a surprise.

In a clear sign of solidarity with Tuscany, Fiorentina ultras from the Curva Fiesole have asked officials that Sunday night’s matchup be postponed:

“Part of our city is completely on its knees, houses are destroyed, lives in tatters and while it continues to rain people think of playing the game on Sunday as if nothing had happened. “In a clear, decisive and categorical fashion, the Curva Fiesole ask that the match be postponed, so that the energy and resources are dedicated exclusively to our people who are struggling and not to put on a sporting event. “We demand respect or the victims, their families, for those who have lost everything in just a few hours and now feel abandoned, without light or electricity, surrounded by water.” (Source: Football Italia)

Please stay tuned to BWRAO for any sort of updates regarding Juventus-Fiorentina.