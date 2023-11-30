Elkann speaks out on rumours of Juventus sale interest

With football clubs across Europe increasingly being targeted by Middle Eastern government and privately-held funds, Juventus have indicated that there has been no such approach for the Bianconeri, nor have they have been soliciting buyers or investors in any form.

John Elkann, the CEO of Exor — the holding company that owns Juventus among a number of other business ventures — clarified during today’s Investor Day that there have been no approaches for the Bianconeri.

“We have not been approached by any foreign fund nor have we done so [approach others]. It is a prospect that does not interest us. The current summit has solved all the problems in the sporting field, now we we can focus on the future. “For Juventus this is year zero and the capital increase is necessary to get through this year zero and give the strength to face the next three years with ambition on and off the pitch to excel.”

Last month a capital increase of nearly €200 million was approved, with Exor — who owns a 64% stake in the club — making the initial payment of €80m.

As far as how the team is doing this season, sitting comfortably in second place with over a third season already in the books, Elkann was satisfied, also referencing the financial issues that saw the Board stepping down last season as well as a ten point penalty imposed on the club.

“A point against Inter is an important result. The championship is still long, there are very strong teams. It does make me happy to see Juventus so high, it confirms how important it was to resolve internal problems, when there are no external concerns there is a greater chance of obtaining results.”

When asked how he felt about coach Massimiliano Allegri and how he was doing, the financier was supportive of the Mister.