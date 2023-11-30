Allegri seeking Juventus vengeance on Monza

It’s not often that Juventus get to play on Friday night, but we’ll see some of that this season with no midweek European football commitments for Massimiliano Allegri’s side. Tomorrow they will take on Monza, who completed an exceedingly rare double over the Bianconeri last season, and something that the coach has not quite let go of.

“Monza are the only team that took six points away from us last year and against whom we never scored a goal. We have to follow up the draw with Inter.”

Allegri also provided an update on the club captain Danilo.

“Danilo and Alex Sandro will be available, Locatelli we will evaluate today, it’s a pain problem, the other day he gave us a hand and today we’ll see. “I have to see from training today, Nicolussi Caviglia played a good game, but it had been a long time since he played. Otherwise, we will find a solution.”

As the season continues to progress and an unheralded Juve continue to stay in striking distance of the top spot, questions keep getting asked of the coach about Scudetto ambitions.

“We must all have the ambition to desire something important, but now the most important thing is the Monza match. It was hard for the club to be out of the Champions League this year, so we have to think about that. “The Juventus of the first 13 matchdays [is what I want tomorrow]. We cannot afford to underestimate any team, we must perform as a team regardless of how Sunday’s match went.”

Will the partnership of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic upfront continue?

“They had a good performance, but the others are fine. There were moments in which Kean and Milik played, this year we have the objective of returning to the Champions League. “I also told the boys, there will be moments where which someone will play less. Every now and then I think of Perin who is a very high-level goalkeeper but plays less.”

The coach was also asked about his future with Juve.

“We always talk about this future in this period. I have a contract with Juventus until 2025, we are working together for the future of the club. I get along very well with the new directors, there is a good harmony to ensure that Juventus has an important future. “In Juventus men pass but the DNA remains, we need to stay quiet and work while keeping a low profile. I get along very well with this management.”

Would he be satisfied with going into the winter break in second place?

“Talking about what will happen on December 30th makes no sense. Let’s think about the Monza of my friend Galliani, who confirms himself as an executive of the highest value, I was very lucky to work with him and have an excellent relationship.”

Speaking of Monza, what were his thoughts on coach Raffaele Palladino?