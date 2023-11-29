Report: Juventus have held initial talks over possible Lewis Ferguson signing

With the month of December just a few days away, it also means that the rumor mill for the January transfer window is starting to take another step toward truly ramping up. In Juventus’ case, that means there are a handful of names being linked to the club — most of them coming in the form of midfielders for very obvious reasons.

Most of them are ones who don’t currently call Italy home. One, however, is one that Juventus has already faced in this Europe-less season.

According to Italian transfer reporter Nicolo Schira in Wednesday’s edition of Tuttosport, Juventus have held preliminary talks with the representatives for Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson, who has impressed during his second season in Serie A. Schira describes the talks as “positives,” but adds one very big caveat when it comes to Juventus’ chase of the 24-year-old Scotland international — which is pretty easy to understand if you’ve looked at the Serie A table lately. Not only are his continued performances seeing his price go higher and higher, but Bologna has surpassed just about everybody’s expectation and are currently sitting sixth in the Serie A table as we approach the pre-holiday run of games.

It’s that simple: Why would Bologna want to sell one of their most important players as they make a surprise run at Europe with the midway point in the season approaching?

#Juventus are still interested in Lewis #Ferguson. Positive first talks with his agents, but #Bologna would prefer to sell him at the end of the season and not in the January #transfers window because they want to arrive in Europe https://t.co/tmRIIL6u6u — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) November 28, 2023

Ferguson, who arrived in Italy in the summer of 2022 after signing from Aberdeen, has been one of Bologna’s highest-rated players since coming to the peninsula. That’s especially true this season, with Ferguson playing almost every minute for Thiago Motta’s squad that is arguably Serie A’s biggest surprise. In starting all 13 games so far this season, Ferguson has scored three goals and added two assists, the latter being tied for the team lead. One of those goals, of course, came against Juventus in Bologna’s draw at the Allianz Stadium back in late August.

With how well Bologna are playing as we approach the midway point of the season, it appears to be highly unlikely that they would even consider parting with one of their most important players.

Add to the fact that even if they were to consider it, the price would probably be something that cash-strapped Juventus would try to work into a fee they could pay over the summer when there will hopefully be some expected Champions League money on the way.

It is also expected that Ferguson would cost less — both in terms of transfer fee and salary — than some of the other midfielders that have been linked to Juventus over the last few weeks like Rodrigo De Paul and Fabian Ruiz, the former Napoli man who makes a reported €9 million gross at Paris Saint-Germain.