Danilo returns to partial training with the squad, hopes to be available vs. Monza

When Danilo originally picked up a muscle injury on international duty with Brazil, it was expected to be a couple of weeks and that it. He would miss a couple of games and then come right back into the starting lineup with the captain’s armband strapped to his left arm.

A couple of weeks has since become more than a month, with another international break having come and gone and Juve’s captain still having to work away from the group.

But that has all seemed to change the day after Juventus’ draw with Inter in the first Derby d’Italia of the 2023-24 season. According to Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti and Giovanni Albanese of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Danilo returned to partial training with the group on Monday morning. With his return to at least partial training with the group, the hope is that Danilo will be available for Friday’s trip to the U-Power Stadium when Juve face Monza.

It falls in line with what Juve manager Max Allegri has been saying at his last couple of pre-match press conferences as he has eagerly awaited Danilo’s return.

#Danilo questa mattina ha svolto una parte di allenamento con la squadra: verso il rientro per #MonzaJuve ⚽️ #Juventus — Giovanni Albanese (@GiovaAlbanese) November 27, 2023

Now it’s just about ensuring that it actually happens since Juve’s depth in pretty much every area of the field outside of attack has in goal has been tested over the last handful of games.

Even if Danilo is only fit enough for the bench come Friday night against Monza, it will main that Juve’s getting one of the most experienced defenders back in the fold. On top of that, it will also mean that Allegri will have more than just Alex Sandro available off the bench if he isn’t ready for a full 90-minute workload ahead of next week’s showdown with defending champions Napoli.

As of right now, Gazzetta’s lineup predictor for Friday’s game against Monza has Daniele Rugani starting on the left side of Juve’s back three with Danilo on the bench.

When Danilo is ready for starter’s minutes again, one has to think that it will come in place of Rugnai, who has started every game in the Brazilian captain’s place since he sustained his injury during the October international break. Rugani has played quite well while filling in for Danilo, with Juventus allowing just two goals in the five games he has started.