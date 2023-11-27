The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 188: It’s all square in the Derby d’Italia

Juventus entered the weekend with the chance to jump over their biggest rival in the Serie A standings and take over first place.

Juventus ended the weekend in the same spot they were coming into the weekend.

That’s as a result of Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Inter in the first Derby d’Italia of the 2023-24 season. Juventus played well for the opening 30-35 minutes, but tailed off as time went on. The good thing was the same can be said about their opponents this past weekend, meaning a second half that was expected to have some fireworks based on how the opening 45 minutes went instead was a major dud.

One shot. That’s it. That’s all that happened in the second half Sunday night.

But there’s still plenty to talk about coming out of the weekend where there’s still two points separating Inter in first place and Juventus in second.

On Episode 188 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the game that was — including how we got to see Hans Nicolussi Caviglia make his first career Juve start in one of the toughest assignments there is, how the Derby d’Italia was a game of two Serbs for two very different ways, and how nice it was to hear the Allianz Stadium be loud again in a big game.

Things can be boiled down to this after Inter’s equalizer: the appetite for risk that Max Allegri has no matter who’s available for selection.

Twitter questions — including why does Max Allegri continue to go back to Alex Sandro despite the obvious fact that he is completely washed, and why aren’t more people giving Allegri his due for doing a good job with a limited squad so far this season.

You can listen to Episode 188 of the Old Lady Speaks Podcast on your preferred podcasting platform or through the media player below:

