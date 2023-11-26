Juventus 1 - Inter Milan 1: Initial reaction and random observations

In the end, things at the top of the Serie A table are the same at the end of the weekend as they were at the beginning of the resumption of play.

After a back and forth first half, you might have thought we were heading towards a grand finish in which there was potential chaos afoot. Instead, the opposite of that took place.

Juventus’ lead midway through the opening half lasted all of about five minutes Sunday night, with Dusan Vlahovic’s first goal in over two months being canceled out by Serie A’s leading goal scorer, Lautaro Martinez, to pull the league leaders even just 12 minutes before halftime. It was an opening first half that had plenty of twists and turns, but one that couldn’t be replicated coming out of the break, as the two teams combined for all of one shot — which came in the 50th minute! — in the second half. The end result was a 1-1 draw that probably felt like the proper result, but still leaves a little bit of disappointment considering that Juve had plenty of wind in their sails when Vlahovic found the back of the net.

Ultimately, that was not only the lone shot on goal Juve had the entirety of the night, but one of the few scoring chances Max Allegri’s squad actually got. Those other shots, three in total to give Juventus one of their lowest shot totals of not just this season but the last few years.

Considering how Inter’s goal came about — on the break with a couple of defensive errors and after a no-call by referee Marco Guida on a foul on Federico Chiesa — you can understand why Allegri reacted to things the way he did. It was the kind of defensive sequence in which Inter could have continued to exploit if Juve didn’t have some kind of counter move to try and sure things up at the back and prevent further damage from happening.

The result wasn’t all that great compared to how things went in the opening 45 minutes, which Juve controlled large portions and surprisingly wasn’t totally sitting back and defending right from the get-go. But it’s also a sign of the well-known fact that Juve lacked the quality to match Inter from top to bottom on the field — especially when you’re playing so a good number of would-be bench players in your starting lineup like Juve were.

So, if you’re a little grumpy, try and look at it this way ...

If Juve hadn’t gotten a result, Inter’s ahead by five points.

With Juve getting this result and keeping the unbeaten run going, Inter’s still ahead by just two points.

So maybe that doesn’t fix all of the grumpiness because Juventus obviously had a chance to jump over Inter and get into first place, but the sting can be lessened at least a little bit by the fact that there’s still not much breathing room between first and second. While Inter hasn’t shown it yet this season, one slip up after a midweek Champions League fixture and the door is open again for Allegri and company.

In the end, though, I feel like Juve could have really let things slip away after seeing Inter tie things up late in the first half. The good thing is that they didn’t — and at least they’re leaving this one with a point as compared to a truly brutal defeat on their home turf.

It’s definitely one of those “could’ve been better but also could’ve been a lot worse” situations. I’ll take the lesser of two evils, that’s for sure.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS