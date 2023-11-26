Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Inter Milan

After two weeks and an international break worth of waiting, the biggest game that Allianz Stadium has seen in what feels like a couple of years at least is finally upon us.

It’s Derby d’Italia time, folks.

It’s Juventus’ chance to get first place all to themselves for more than just a couple of hours.

League leaders Inter have made their way to Turin where it will all go down at the Allianz Stadium tonight, with second place hosting first place and having the clear objective of becoming the new league leaders in a couple of hours. Both teams have quality unbeaten runs under their belts, with Juventus’ five-game winning streak getting its biggest of tests yet as they line up against the team that many of folks are predicting will be lifting the Scudetto come the end of the season.

It’s a big, big night in Turin.

It’s the kind of night where each manager has tried to deflect the pressure of the night onto their opponents to try and keep things not as pressurized on their end of things. (Even if that’s possible considering the fixture and what’s at stake on this night.)

This is the biggest test of Juventus’ 2023-24 season to date. They’ve had big tests coming out of the first two international breaks in September and October, winning both in two very different kinds of ways and two different kinds of environments. On this night, though, this test is bigger than that of Lazio and AC Milan, with Inter looking every bit of the preseason Scudetto favorite that they were tipped to be.

Can Juventus pass the test and get three points?

Can Juventus pass the test and get any points?

Max Allegri is right in saying that things won’t be totally decided on this night no matter the result. But we’re going to find out a lot about Allegri’s Juventus side over the next couple of hours when it comes to if they can hang with the most consistent team in Serie A so far this season.

MATCH INFO

When: Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, McKennie, Nicolussi Caviglia, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Perin, Alex Sandro, Huijsen, Locatelli, Miretti, Nonge, Milik, Yildiz, Iling-Junior, Kean.

Inter Milan starting XI (3-5-2): Sommer; Darmian, De Vrij, Acerbi; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro Martinez.

Inter Milan bench: Di Gennaro, Audero, Sensi, Cuadrado, Arnautovic, Klaassen, Frattesi, Asllani, Carlos Augusto, Bisseck, Agoume, Stabile.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TNT Sports 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); discovery+, discovery+ app (United Kingdom); DAZN Italia, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter.