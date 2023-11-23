The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 187: The Derby d’Italia is Juventus’ biggest test yet

We are now just a few days out from Juventus’ biggest game of the season.

It was just like that coming out of the September international break. It was just like that coming out of the October international break, too. And now, coming out of the November international break, the biggest game of all on the domestic schedule is right on our doorstep.

Juventus. Inter Milan. In Turin.

Second place hosting first place in hopefully what is a cauldron of an atmosphere at a sold-out Allianz Stadium Sunday night.

This is very much the big kind of matchup that Juventus hasn’t necessarily done all that well in the last handful of years. But even shorthanded, we’re going to see what this Juve team is made of when they line up against the team that many of folks think will be the ones who lift the Scudetto come the end of the 2023-24 season.

So, let’s talk about what’s ahead this weekend.

On Episode 187 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

So, the Derby d’Italia is this weekend. Let’s check out who is likely not playing for Juventus ... oh, that’s not good.

There are injuries, but this is still Juventus’ chance to head into December as the Serie A leaders.

Inter are very good (even though they are forever frauds), so this is Juventus’ best opportunity yet to show whether or not they are actually Scudetto challengers this season.

Which Juve players are we watching when they face Inter this Sunday night?

