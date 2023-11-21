Report: Timothy Weah won’t be available to face Inter in the Derby d’Italia

With the back half of the November international break now officially here and the return of players to Turin from national team duty, attentions have most certainly turned to who’s rolling into town this weekend. And that means thinking about the injured players who were missing in action prior to the break now potentially coming back to contribute against league leaders Inter on Sunday night.

Timothy Weah was thought to be one of those when the international break started. However, now with the matchup against Inter in sight, that doesn’t appear to be the case now.

According to Romeo Agresti of Goal Italia, Weah won’t be healthy in time to play some sort of part in the first Derby d’Italia of the 2023-24 season this weekend. Instead, he will do just as he’s done the last couple of times Juve have taken the field — watch pre-game warmups from the sidelines before heading up to tribuna to root on his teammates. Sunday night’s derby will be the fifth game between club and country that Weah has missed due to his current hamstring injury.

#Juventus: #Weah salterà la sfida contro l’Inter // Weah will miss the match against Inter on Sunday ⛔️ @GoalItalia @goal — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) November 21, 2023

In another tweet, Agresti said that midfielders Fabio Miretti and Weston McKennie partially trained with the group on Tuesday and will be available for selection against Inter, while Manuel Locatelli and Danilo trained away from the group, a sign that both of them are probably not going to be fit enough to play Sunday.

Tuttosport reported that Locatelli has even gone to the point of potentially trying a protective vest for his broken rib if he suddenly passes fitness tests ahead of the Inter clash.

Without Weah, there’s one less option for Max Allegri in an already limited personnel situation thanks to other injuries and suspensions. McKennie — who left the U.S. men’s national team setup out of precaution over the weekend — could slide out to the wingback spot he’s done so well at if Miretti is fit enough to start. If Miretti can only start from the bench, though, it likely means Andrea Cambiaso will play on the right wing and McKennie will play in his much more natural midfield spot.

Either way, no Weah means things on the Juventus right wing won’t be as fast and a potential change of pace from the bench won’t be available for Allegri to turn to in the second half. That’s not great — especially when the roster crunch is already a major thing.