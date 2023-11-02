The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 182: What to know about Fiorentina? We asked.

With Juventus making the trip to Florence this weekend, there are a few regularly-occurring things that you’ve probably become accustomed to seeing on this website in the build-up to traveling to the Franchi.

One of those has to do with yours truly collaborating with our buddy Tito from Viola Nation.

This is one of those collabs.

We welcome the blog overload from our purple-themed SBN Italia sister blog to chat about many things having to do with Fiorentina ahead of Sunday night’s showdown in Florence. Some of them are good things for Tito, some of those might not be good things for Tito. Either way, Tito is a champ and we appreciate him dearly for jumping on the pod with me and answering any and all questions having to do with his favorite team (no matter how much grumpiness that may provide some weeks).

On Episode 182 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Hey, it’s our old buddy Tito from Viola Nation to talk Fiorentina!

How have things gone for Fiorentina as of late heading into this weekend’s matchup at the Franchi?

What has this season been like on the whole for Fiorentina?

How has this season gone for the infamous Arthur Melo since he traded in Juventus for Fiorentina this past summer?

How is Year 3 for Vincenzo Italiano going knowing that there’s been another summer of important players coming and going?

Thoughts on this weekend’s matchup and how we think things might go.

