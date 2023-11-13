The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 185: Juventus beat Cagliari to extend winning run

Juventus came into the final game before the November international break looking to keep the train rolling and prevent any kind of hiccup against a team that was just outside of the relegation zone in Serie A.

The performance wasn’t great overall Saturday night, but Juve got the job done.

And that is the theme of the five-game winning streak that Juventus are current on. The performances team-wide probably aren’t as great as you want, but Max Allegri has his team doing what they need to do to get three points after three points. It’s not the high press or the constant threat of goals being scored like we saw on opening weekend — which seems so far away now — but it’s Allegri doing as Allegri want and has Juve in a good spot in the standings heading into the international break and the Derby d’Italia in a couple of weeks.

Could it be better? Sure. But it also could have been a lot worse if this team hadn’t rebounded quickly from the disaster that was the loss to Sassuolo.

On Episode 185 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Juventus’ defense continues to do it all for the team ... including scoring goals against Cagliari, and through injuries and suspensions the depth in the midfield is really being tested and giving Max Allegri some interesting selection choices.

Juve’s performance against Cagliari wasn’t great, but like so many times this season it just got the job done.

This is the kind of game that Juventus dropped points in a good amount of the time a season ago. This season, thankfully, they’re winning those same types of games.

Hey, everybody ... Bremer is really freakin’ good.

Twitter/social media questions — including who can be added to help Juve’s currently quiet attack, could Juventus switch to a 4-3-3 and make it work, and what’s up with Dusan Vlahovic right now.

You can listen to Episode 185 of the Old Lady Speaks Podcast on your preferred podcasting platform or through the media player below:

To our dear listeners: Please look for the latest episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast to drop every Monday and Thursday mornings/afternoons for those of you who live in the United States. (Please adjust your time zone according if you live outside of the U.S.)

If you happen to listen to the Old Lady Speaks Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, please subscribe to the show and give us a nice five-star rating and maybe even a sweet review because it is very nice to see that our podcast is being enjoyed by you all. The more you say nice things about us, the more we will continue to love you forever and ever and ever. We promise.