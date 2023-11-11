Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Cagliari

On paper, Juventus facing Cagliari at the Allianz Stadium is one that will have the Bianconeri favorited 11 times out of 10. That’s just the simple math of it all, with a Juventus team sitting in second place and Cagliari essentially at the other end of the table.

This is a night in which Max Allegri has made the theme of things perfectly clear: Don’t screw up the work you’ve done the last three weekends. Juve’s three straight 1-0 wins have been rewarded with that spot in second place in the Serie A table all to themselves as there’s been all kinds of interesting things happening behind them. Cagliari have seen their fortunes in Serie A change in recent weeks, coming to Turin on the back of three straight wins in all competitions, with a Coppa Italia victory sandwiched in between a pair of Serie A wins.

It’s not the kind of run that Juve’s on or the overall success that Max Allegri’s squad has had so far through the 2023-24 season, but it’s just about as much good news as the newly-promoted side managed by our old friend Claudio Ranieri has had since returning to Serie A.

As much as Ranieri is the good guy of good guys on the sidelines in Italy this season, anything other than three points is a must for Juventus. Going into the November international break with a solid standing in second place at the very least is crucial knowing who is going to be first up on the schedule when we come out of the break in a couple of weeks.

Max wants his team to take care of business on this night. So do we! The vibes are good and going into the international break on a high note seems like a pretty good way to continue that.

MATCH INFO

When: Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 6 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 5 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 12 p.m. Eastern time, 9 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic; Chiesa, Kean.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Perin, Huijsen, Nicolussi Caviglia, Nonge, Vlahović, Milik, Yildiz, Iling-Junior.

Cagliari starting XI (4-3-1-2): Scuffet; Zappa, Dossena, Goldaniga, Augello; Viola, Makoumbou; Jankto; Luvumbo, Petagna.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TNT Sports 2 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); discovery+, discovery+ app (United Kingdom); DAZN Italia, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.