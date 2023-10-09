The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 176: Talkin’ Juve-Torino, Paul Pogba and finances, oh my!

It sure was an interesting 24 or 30 hours for Juventus, wasn’t it?

Maybe not the crazy 24-hour spells that we saw last season where there was so much negativity happening off the field, but there still were two things taking place that could have thrown Juventus off kilter and created a situation in which things went wrong Saturday night against city rivals Torino.

Thankfully, what happened Friday didn’t impact what happened Saturday.

Juventus won the first Derby della Mole of the 2023-24 season, with a second-half performance that was a much-needed tonic for what took place in the opening 45 minutes. It was not an overall beautiful thing, but Juventus beating Torino is always something that is wonderful to see because winning derbies is always going to be fun.

That first half wasn’t fun. The second half, though? Yeah, that was fun.

On Episode 176 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week that was — including how Max Allegri’s experiment of Fabio Miretti playing as a seconda punta-ish kind of player probably needs to come to an end, and how Juve’s financial numbers (and massive amount of losses) over the last couple the years continue to boggle the mind.

The Turin derby was once again won by Juventus. Your thoughts?

Max Allegri can be a stubborn man, but he made the right call at the right time with the introduction of Arek Milik to begin the second half.

Filip Kostic — he back?!

The Paul Pogba B sample came back just as positive as the A sample and his doping suspension rolls on with a long-term ban looking all the more likely.

Twitter questions — including what Juventus’ expected capital increase means for potential transfer additions in January, what Moise Kean’s role could be going forward, and who the heck will step in for Adrien Rabiot and/or Danilo if they’re ever hurt or suspended.

