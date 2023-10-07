Juventus 2 - Torino 0: Initial reaction and random observations

The opening 45 minutes of Saturday night’s Derby della Mole were not great. It was described as “cagey” by some, but it’s pretty safe to say that both goalkeepers weren’t exactly busy or really anything close to it. It had you wondering what both managers might do at the half to try and get some sort of upperhand in the second half.

For Juventus manager Max Allegri, it was simple: bring on Arek Milik.

And boy, did that work out to be what Juve needed to look more of a threat in attack.

It took Juventus all of two minutes into the second half for Juventus to find the back of the net and break the deadlock, although very much not in any kind of way that you will see in the running for goal of the season down the road in May after a lengthy VAR review. Milik, who missed out on last weekend’s trip to Bergmao, doubled Juventus’ lead 15 minutes later with a thunderous header to allow Allegri’s squad to both take complete control of the game and also play a little more freely in a 2-0 win over Torino at the Allianz Stadium.

It was the kind of relatively straightforward and no-nonsense kind of second half that Juventus truly needed after coming away with one point in a very winnable game against Atalanta last weekend. And considering that we’re now at the October international break, you gotta think that this is a good way to go into it knowing how things had gone the last couple of weeks.

Oh, and the added twist to the story when it comes to the first of Juve’s two goal scorers?

️: "My son is very close to his grandfather, he went straight to him, who was very excited about the move to Juventus, even though our whole family supports Torino."



That’s right, folks — in an interview a year and a half ago, Gatti’s father says that the entire family supports Torino. Gatti, now very much in the Juventus ecosystem and somebody who’s easy to root for based on his passion for the shirt and the simple details of his backstory, probably had his entire family split in two as he was celebrating a goal with the curva sud against the same club that his family supports.

That family dinner sure is going to be a little more interesting than usual the next time they all meet up, isn’t it? Ah, to be a fly on that wall ...

In all seriousness, though, this felt like the kind of game that Juventus needed to have after a tough couple of weeks. Did it help that Torino are, again, a team that truly struggles to both generate scoring chances and put away the chances they do get? Of course it did. When it takes you a full 90 minutes before you put something on frame, that just shows how tough it’s been for you going forward all day long.

Thankfully, Juve were able to take advantage of those Torino struggles going forward. It took a bit, but it happened. And the introduction of Milik, the first real reference point Juve had up front in the game, was what kicked things into gear.

There was just more of a natural flow to things compared to the opening 45 minutes. Instead of Fabio Miretti being deployed in a No. 10 role that still seems to not fit hm well, you had somebody like Milik who was not only able to be a threat in the air but also bring a little more of a natural order to things in attack.

The proof of that was in how Juventus played after the break.

Credit to Allegri for realizing the decision to start Miretti — rather than somebody like Kenan Yildiz like was rumored much of the last three days — wasn’t working and quickly pull the trigger to go with Milik, who you have to think probably would have started if he had more minutes in his legs. The first half wasn’t great for a handful of reasons. But with the introduction of Milik, Juve were a much more dangerous team in the final third and the change in personnel was a direct result of that.

It all added up to yet another win over Torino. And when you consider what the Turin derby was like the last time these two teams played, a relatively low-key, straightforward and drama-free win seemed like a pretty good alternative.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND RANDOM OBSERVATIONS

I’d say this is pretty good, don’t you think?

