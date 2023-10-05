Reports: Federico Chiesa suffers injury in training, now at risk for Turin derby

Coming out of last weekend’s draw against Atalanta, the health status of one of Juventus’ top strikers was already a question mark for Saturday night’s Derby della Mole. Now, less than 48 hours before kickoff at the Allianz Stadium, the other half of Juve’s first-choice partnership in attack is suddenly a doubt for the derby.

According to reports out of Italy from virtually every major news outlet, Federico Chiesa had to pull out of training due to a muscle injury that he suffered during the session. While the scans have reportedly revealed that the injury is nothing serious, Chiesa is most certainly at risk to miss the first Derby della Mole of the season. That means Juve could be without both of their two top strikers, with Dusan Vlahovic also in a race to get back to fitness after missing the Atalanta draw due to a back injury.

#Juventus: #Chiesa oggi si è fermato in allenamento. Nulla di grave ma è da valutare per il derby ⚠️ @Goalitalia — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) October 5, 2023

Juventus has yet to put out anything as of this post going live regarding Chiesa being injured in training. Their post regarding Thursday’s training session is pretty generic, with there being talk of what each position group did and when Max Allegri will have his pre-match press conference on Friday. So, as you can guess, Chiesa’s status hasn’t officially been declared all of two days out from the Turin derby.

Depending on which source in the Italian media you read, Chiesa will either be held out because of the new muscle injury or held out as a precaution and not to risk things getting any worse. Italy’s squad for the upcoming international break has yet to be announced, but you can probably guess where Juve stand on Chiesa getting called up by Luciano Spalletti knowing what the first fixture out of the break will be. (Here’s a reminder: It’s Oct. 22 against AC Milan.)

This post will be updated with any further information regarding Chiea’s status for Saturday’s derby against Torino.