The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 181: Juventus leave it VERY, VERY late vs. Hellas Verona

Juventus’ stay atop the Serie A table this weekend didn’t last very long. That’s not because of anything they did — which, considering how the last few years have been, is a nice development — but mostly just because one of the teams that entered the weekend in front of them did the same thing that Juve did.

And that’s win again.

The fashion in which Juventus did it was certainly just as frustrating as it was thrilling, with Andrea Cambiaso’s game-winning goal in the seventh and final minute of stoppage time broke the scoreless deadlock and allowed Juve to make it two straight wins coming out of the October international break. It most certainly wasn’t the same kind of game that we saw the week prior at the San Siro where Juve grinded out the same 1-0 scoreline with a strong defensive effort. This time around, it was shot after shot after shot being hoofed toward the Hellas Verona goal without much success. And then there was everything going on with VAR and Moise Kean having a pair of very deserved goals wiped out because of very dumb reasons.

It certainly made for an interesting Saturday night at the Allianz Stadium. With it came a win, a little bit of time at the top of the table and, maybe most importantly, the continuation of the good vibes that are within the squad at the moment.

On Episode 181 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week that was — if you don’t succeed after 96 minutes and 20-something shots against Hellas Verona then persevere some more and get the win, and the refereeing in Juve-Verona was ... less than ideal — and that’s probably being nice about it.

Ooof maddone ... that refereeing!

Juventus got a second straight 1-0 win in as many weekends, this time against Hellas Verona, but in a very different kind of way than they did a week ago against Milan.

It wasn’t all bad Saturday night — Juventus played quite alright!

What the heck has happened to Samuel Iling-Junior’s playing time?

Twitter questions — including a handful regarding Filip Kostic and whether Moise Kean deserves a starting spot even as Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic get back to full fitness.

