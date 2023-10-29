Allegri: Key for Juventus is to play in an organised fashion

Juventus left it very, very late on Saturday against Hellas Verona, getting an Esteban Cambiasso winner in the last minute of six added on at the end of the game. It was starting to look like it wasn’t the Bianconeri’s night with two Moise Kean goals chalked off by VAR and a number of other close chances missed.

Speaking after the game, coach Massimiliano Allegri said -

“Football is deadly, we took 97 minutes to win the game, then scored a goal after it hit the post and came back out. “The team deserved this victory and played in an organised manner, that was the most important thing. The winner with a minute to go saw us build it up calmly. Szczesny passed it to Miretti, then to Gatti for the cross, Milik’s header and then Cambiaso. “The lads kept sharp even that late on and that was crucial after a good overall performance.”

Kean was pretty unhappy with the two decisions going against him and got booked as well, but was subsequently very disappointed to be replaced by Federico Chiesa.

“He did not deserve to come off, but when two goals are disallowed and he gets booked, I thought this is really not his night, get him off! Kean is a player who has improved a great deal, he has changed physically and mentally.”

What did he have to say about the academy talent that has been working with in recent weeks?

“Kean has improved a lot over the last year and he is working very hard in training. I have a weakness for Kenan Yildiz, who was so quick tonight when he came on that he was offside on Milik’s assist. When I see players who make that kind of dummy, I love that, because they are rare. “Juventus have a squad of real professionals who understand their limitations and want to work on improving them. There are many more who are on loan around the place, so the academy and club have worked really well over the last 10 years to scout and develop these players. “However, it is important that the media keeps a balance, because one day they are called heroes and the next flops.”

The win lifts Juve to the top of the Scudetto, temporarily at least with Inter Milan taking on AS Roma, and then AC Milan going to Napoli.