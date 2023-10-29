Juventus 1 - Hellas Verona 0: Initial reaction and random observations

The moment when second-late substitute Kenan Yildiz saw his glorious scoring opportunity go flying over the crossbar and he subsequently dropped to his knees in agony, what went through your head? Was it that sinking feeling that this was proving to be one of those nights where Juventus deserved to win but had about the opposite amount of luck that they had at the San Siro six days earlier?

It’s OK to be honest. You’re not alone here, people. I was thinking it. I couldn’t help but think it after seeing two would-be Moise Kean goals get waved off by VAR and Juve’s shot count fly past 20 ... 22 ... 25 ... and close in on 30 without anything to actually show for it on the scoreboard.

But that 30th and final shot of the night deeeeeeeeeeep into stoppage time, in a complete mess inside of the Hellas Verona 6-yard box, was the one that decided it.

For the second straight weekend coming out of the October international break, Juventus recorded a 1-0 win. This one, though, came in a completely different kind of manner as the trip to San Siro was, as Andrea Cambiaso’s 97th-minute (!!) goal with bodies scattered throughout the penalty area gave Juve another slim win but a vastly important one that sends Max Allegri’s squad top of the table, even if it’s just for 24 hours or so.

A hectic night that involved more frustration with VAR and a whole lot of moments to forget in front of goal ended with a player who wasn’t even on the roster the last time Juve played Hellas Verona scoring his first-ever goal in Juve colors in one hell of a fashion.

Ah, this team.

This stupid, stupid and completely flawed team.

They’re in first place. I don’t care if it’s maybe just for 24 hours — they’re in first place.

The thing is, though, this had all of the makings of dropped points just mere seconds before Cambiaso scored the game-winning goal. Go down the checklist and you probably hit every single “frustrating-as-hell game” talking point. Top of the list had to be the VAR calls, which cost Moise Kean his first two goals of the season even though neither of the calls made sense when you consider how they came about. (And then you look at how Davide Faraoni acted after being “fouled” by Kean in the build-up to the second goal that was called off and you just know how much of a horrible call it was after the fact.)

For everything that Juventus created — and, when you finish with 30 shots attempted, that’s certainly a lot — there’s simply no reason as to why it took until basically the final moments of stoppage time to win this. Then again, that sometimes happens — especially with this team because even on days in which they take a ton of shots, they don’t really prove to be the most clinical of teams. Proof for it is as follows:

30 shots attempted

Six shots on target

One goal scored

3.40 xG

That’s not exactly the kind of showing in the final third in which you want to brag about. But sometimes when you have two goals called off by VAR that shouldn’t have been called off by VAR, then things are going to end up being rather interesting. And I think it’s safe to say that this team — yes, the same one I called stupid (in a lovingly way!) a couple of paragraphs ago — certainly made things interesting and probably a little harder on themselves than it should have been against a Hellas Verona side that has all of two points to their record over the course of the last two months.

I’m just happy this turned out to be a win and not something in which Hellas came in, took points off Juventus and we’re left to sit on a completely crappy result for the next week before the trip to Florence. Now we get to sit back on a Sunday and see if Juve will end the weekend at the top of the table or simply just keep pace with the two Milan clubs.

Could be worse, I guess. Especially when you actually get a goal to count. (Thanks, VAR.)

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS