Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Hellas Verona

Because of how the schedule is this season and where the most recent international break landed, we are now about to take part in what will be Juventus’ second home fixture of the month of October. That’s ... not a lot, and it’s just a sign of how precious these games at the Allianz Stadium are this season because there are no midweek fixtures.

So, for just the second time in October, here we go from the beloved home field of ours.

This time, it won’t be against a city rival in a derby that has the crowd buzzing from the onset. Instead, the opposition is one of Serie A’s least in-form signs, with Hellas Verona and their seven-game winless run rolling into Turin to try and be the side that pips Juventus in the game after a win in a big game.

Can Juventus prevent any sort of disaster like we saw take place a month ago against Sassuolo? At the very least, they will have a sold-out crowd at the Allianz to give them some sort of push. But, we also know that a team that is slowly getting healthier hasn’t exactly been playing great on the whole despite getting results, which means the fear of dropping points in a trap game after a big win like this one is always going to be there.

So let’s hope that Juventus can, in fact, avoid The Trap and get three points against a Hellas Verona team in the kind of form that they should beat 11 times out of 10.

It would be nice considering the absolute cauldron of a stadium that Juventus will be playing at next weekend and everything that comes with those trips to Florence.

MATCH INFO

When: Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, 1:45 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Weah, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Kean.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Perin, Huijsen, Cambiaso, Miretti, Nicolussi Caviglia, Nonge, Chiesa, Milik, Yildiz, Iling-Junior

Hellas Verona starting XI (3-4-1-2): Montipo; Magnani, Dawidowicz, Terracciano; Faraoni, Hongla, Folorunsho, Doig; Duda; Bonazzoli, Djuric.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TNT Sports 1 (United Kingdom); Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport UnoSky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); discovery+, discovery+ app (United Kingdom); DAZN Italia, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter.