Allegri: Juventus need to be realistic about the Scudetto

Juventus are sitting in third place in the Serie A league table two points behind league leaders Inter Milan and one shy of AC Milan who they beat last weekend. With a win tomorrow at home against Hellas Verona they could actually go top of the table (gasp!) even if it’s only for less than 24 hours because no matter the result in the Milan derby one of the two teams will end up overhauling the Bianconeri.

However, coach Massimiliano Allegri urged his side to be cautious and not get ahead of themselves.

“Verona are a physically strong team, they have good players. We must get a good result to back up the win against Milan. “Nobody likes to throw the word Scudetto around lightly. We need to be realistic. We are working hard and we must continue to do so if we are to improve. “Juventus has a great future, we all need to grow on a technical and mental level to build a solid team. The clear objective is to get into the top four.”

After the upset against Sassuolo, surely Juventus cannot afford to be overconfident against any opponent?

“I was calm before Sassuolo as well. Tomorrow is a different match, we will play at home with the help of the supporters. To win, we must always put ourselves on par with the opponent. We can not think about the fact that we could go top of the table. “If you don’t put yourself on the same level as your opponents in games that you are expected to win, turning it around becomes difficult.”

Both of Juventus’ premier attackers Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic have returned to full fitness.

“We are all fine, Chiesa has returned after three weeks without training and had a good week. Vlahovic was already in consideration. I haven’t decided (on the line-up) yet, I’ll do it tomorrow morning.”

A couple of youngsters have been making their name as well and could feature soon for the first team - midfielders Joseph Nonge and Hans Nicolussi.