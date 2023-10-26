The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 180: As Juve’s set to face Hellas Verona, where do things stand?

Once the final whistle sounds at Allianz Stadium this Saturday night, Juventus will have officially played 10 out of their 38 Serie A fixtures this season. That means we’re going to be a quarter of the way through the 2023-24 campaign.

So, with that being the case, we ask one simple question ...

Where we at?

Or basically something along those lines.

We know the last handful of games have not been pretty or anything that will be set to hang in the Smithsonian or anything like that. But, here we are nine games in and Juve’s in third place and two points off the lead in Serie A. With everything that has happened off the field this season, on the field Juve’s getting results. It might not be very pretty these days, but they’re getting results — and that’s not exactly something we could say at this point 12 months ago, folks.

On Episode 180 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

After last weekend’s big win over AC Milan, Juventus return home to face a Hellas Verona team that hasn’t won in nearly two months. That’s not good — but also the makings of a total trap for Juve after the highs of victory at San Siro.

So, we’re basically a quarter of the way into the season. That means we ask: Where do you stand on Juventus’ 2023-24 season to date?

Players who we are going to be keeping an eye on when Juventus face Hellas Verona on Saturday night.

You can listen to Episode 180 of the Old Lady Speaks Podcast on your preferred podcasting platform or through the media player below:

To our dear listeners: Please look for the latest episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast to drop every Monday and Thursday mornings/afternoons for those of you who live in the United States. (Please adjust your time zone according if you live outside of the U.S.)

If you happen to listen to the Old Lady Speaks on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, please subscribe to the show and give us a nice five-star rating and review because it is very nice to see that our podcast is being enjoyed by you all. The more you say nice things about us, the more we will continue to love you forever and ever and ever. We promise.