The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 178: After another tumultuous break, Juventus returns with a big-time test

Another international break has come and mostly gone with the focus not on Juventus’ next game but what is happening to another one of its players off the field.

But now, with said break nearly a thing of the past (thank the high heavens), it’s time to focus on what is going to happen on the field once more.

And on that field this weekend, there is quite the important game.

Juventus makes their first trip over to the San Siro this season to face one half of the top two sides in Serie A to begin the 2023-24 season. AC Milan have rebuilt their squad after a deep Champions League run a season ago and some big names leaving in the summertime, turning it into a squad that is younger and looking quite dangerous in the present day.

Both teams have big injury concerns and players missing out on this showdown of two of Italy’s biggest clubs. But after all of the events of the past seven or eight days, it sure will be nice to take about on-field stuff once more ... hopefully.

On Episode 178 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Boy, it sure was another rough international break, huh?

As of this recording, some of Juventus’ most important players were major injury doubts to face Milan on Sunday night. That’s on top of missing Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli due to their respective off-field matters.

However, it’s not like Milan are going to be at full strength, either — so there’s that.

All of this seems like it could make for an interesting night at the San Siro this weekend.

Players to keep an eye on when Juventus faces Milan on Sunday night in a big-time test right out of the international break for Max Allegri’s squad.

