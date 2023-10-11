La Stampa: Nicolo Fagioli being investigated for illegal online betting

One after another, the scandals have come in waves for Juventus over the course of the last year or two. Whether it’s the the multiple financial investigations or the recent failed doping test of one of the club’s highest-paid and most-prominent players, it has been just one hit after another.

Just when it looks like one might be reaching it’s end and we can put it behind us, something else comes along and is just added to the list of things to worry about.

According to Italian outlet La Stampa on Wednesday, that latest piece of off-field drama has dropped in the form of Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli being investigated by the Turin Prosecutor’s Office for illegal online gambling. Gambling and betting is legal in Italy, but that activity suddenly becomes an issue when it is done on an illegal and unauthorized site, something that Fagioli is now being investigated for. The investigation was reportedly started at the end of August, with potential federal laws coming into play if the betting was done through illegal platforms or, potentially, on football contests.

While he could pay a fine of at least €25,000, Fagioli also risks a three-year ban if he is found to have broken any sporting regulations with his betting activity.

+++#Juventus, 'La Stampa': Nicolò #Fagioli indagato dalla Procura di Torino per scommesse su piattaforme illegali, rischia fino a tre anni di squalifica+++ — Sportface (@sportface2016) October 11, 2023

Article 24 of the Sporting Justice Code

“... the subjects of the federal system, the managers, the partners and the members of the companies belonging to the professional sector to place or accept bets, directly or indirectly, also from subjects authorized to receive them, which have as their object results relating to official matches organized in the within the FIGC, FIFA and UEFA.” (Source: sportface.it)

Now, based on early reports, we don’t know what kind of bets Fagioli is being investigated for, just that they were potentially done through an illegal platform. Per La Stampa’s report, access to illegal sites has been cross-referenced and data and transactions has been linked to bettors’ names (and potential nicknames). What Fagioli bet on is now a key component to the investigation and where things go from here.

It could be online poker. It could be horse racing. It could be football. We just don’t know.

What we do know is that this is just the latest piece of drama for Juventus, and that’s something that has seemingly never stopped ever since the start of the plusvalenza investigations. The September international break brought us Paul Pogba’s doping test. Now, we have Fagioli’s gambling to worry about. It just never ends.