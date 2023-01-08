Romano: Weston McKennie could leave Juventus in January

When it comes to transfer rumors involving Juventus potentially leaving the club these days, a lot of them involve midfielder Weston McKennie. The common line of thinking is that if Juve are to sell a midfielder this summer, McKennie

And a potential McKennie departure was only further discussed this weekend.

Noted transfer insider Fabrizio Romano joined the CBS Sports crew prior to kickoff of Roma’s trip to the San Siro to face Milan and discussed Juventus transfer happenings. The big piece of information outside of Juve’s three potential free agents — Adrien Rabiot, Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro — all potentially leaving over the summer had to do with McKennie, who has been linked with a handful of English clubs over the last week or two. Romano reported that McKennie leaving Juventus during the current January transfer window is a definite possibility, with said English clubs very much present and essentially waiting for talks to advance.

He did make one thing clear, though: Even though Juventus have had conversations with English clubs regarding McKennie, the Bianconeri have yet to receive any sort of bid.

Romano’s comments on Juventus start at the 3:06 mark of the video below.

Which Premier League side McKennie is linked to usually depends on what day of the week it is. One day it’s Bournemouth. The next day it’s Aston Villa. Heck, you can throw in Tottenham as well because those rumors seem to pop up every couple of weeks. (Although not so much lately with Antonio Conte’s future at Spurs not exactly looking on solid footing.)

There have also been rumors that McKennie would prefer a move to a bigger English club like Tottenham (or Chelsea) or potentially a move to Germany with Borussia Dortmund, a club that already employs a talented youngster who plays for the United States men’s national team in Gio Reyna. (Although there’s a lot of drama there!)

But while we await the Rabiot situation to eventually resolve itself, McKennie’s future seems a little bit unsettled simply because he’s one of the few players who could leave and has a very good market value attached to his name. As we heard a few days back, Juventus reportedly want upward of €40 million at least for McKennie, which shows you they definitely know who they’re potentially dealing with and what he would command in these current transfer times.