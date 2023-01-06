Reports: Juventus Women to offer Julia Grosso new deal amid Man City interest

With Juventus Women’s multitude of success ever since its first season 5 1⁄ 2 years ago, the reality of the situation is that a roster has been put together of players who are in no danger of leaving but also those who are going to be suddenly coveted by other clubs.

That’s especially true of the last couple of years as Juve’s success has helped the overall level of new arrivals rise, thus creating players who develop into very in-demand names.

There may be no time in which that is the truth than now.

Just a few short months after Juve made their first significant profit off a sale when Lina Hurtig left for England in signing with Arsenal, one of her former teammates has an English reportedly trying to shop in Turin. While Manchester City is very much targeting Canadian midfielder Julia Grosso, Juventus Women tend to fend off one of England’s biggest clubs by offering her a contract extension through 2026, according to reports from juventusnews24.com reporter Mauro Munno and Mirko Di Natale of TuttoJuve.com.

If it does indeed come to fruition, Grosso — who is currently signed through 2024 — would be the Juve player with the longest contract currently on the roster.

La #JuventusWomen gela il #ManchesterCity. Per il club bianconero Julia #Grosso è incedibile. L'intenzione è quella di blindarla: in primavera appuntamento per intavolare un nuovo rinnovo sino al 2026 @junews24com pic.twitter.com/jjkd30Briv — Mauro Munno (@Maumunno) January 3, 2023

Grosso has been with Juventus Women for all of 13 months after signing in early December of 2021. We’re basically 12 months into her on-field run with the club, and it is becoming very obvious as to why Juve offered her a contract extension after all of four months of playing for manager Joe Montemurro last season. In a midfield group full of talented players, Grosso has become a player in which Montemurro has turned to time and time again — especially so in big games domestically and the Women’s Champions League.

Grosso has quickly established herself as one of Juve’s best (and most consistent) midfielders even though she’s younger than Arianna Caruso, a very good young midfielder in her own right who is amongst the most-capped Bianconere players.

This season, Grosso has scored two goals and recorded five assists in 10 league appearances (7 starts).