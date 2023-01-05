Allegri insists Juventus don’t need any January transfer window signings

Seven clean sheets in a row, resulting in seven consecutive wins, and Juventus stay in third place just two points behind Milan in second. The 500+ minutes without conceding haven’t been pretty for the most part, but Massimiliano Allegri is trying to weather a season-long injury storm and is somehow continuing to rack up the points with a mishmash of stars, veterans, journeymen and youngsters.

Away at Cremonese, still the only winless team in the league, the Bianconeri struggled for long periods to sustain possession. To their credit the home side looked the feistier and hungrier of the two teams as well. With only a few long range shots to their name in the first half, it was the second half after a couple of subs that Juve really got going. It remained an end-to-end affair to the very death when Arkadiusz Milik’s bouncing freekick from distance kissed the inside of the post for the winner.

Speaking after the game, the coach commended his side’s effort.

“We knew about difficulties, Cremonese are a team that presses and runs and we made many technical errors. It’s a nice victory, one more step forward. “The guys did well in the first half, Milik scored a great goal, but it wasn’t easy to win. It’s not easy to face Cremonese.”

The star of Juve’s first half of the season Adrien Rabiot, playing in his contract year, was saved for the second half, as did youngster Samuel Iling-Junior who recently signed a new contract.

“He had played the World Cup Final, there were too many players without enough playing time in their legs. “Iling had a good impact, it’s important to have these sorts of players ready to come in, especially now with a game every four days.”

Chronically injured World Cup winner Angel Di Maria returned from his break and promptly picked up an ankle ailment.

“Di Maria trained today and it seems that he is feeling better. He has extraordinary quality, and hopefully, he will be available Pogba is also improving, like Vlahovic and Cuadrado, there are still five months remaining.”

With the announcement of the new board of directors expected in the next fortnight, are Juventus going to be active in the winter transfer window?