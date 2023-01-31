OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Luca Pellegrini ends Frankfurt loan, heads out to Lazio

Luca Pellegrini’s excursion in Germany is set to come to an end after all of five months. And for the Roman fullback, his return to Italy is going to come in a city in which he is very familiar with.

It will just come on the other side of Rome.

Juventus announced Tuesday night following reports from Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio and Romeo Agresti of Goal Italia that Pellegrini will cut his season-long loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt off after half a season and return to Juventus. That stay at Juventus won’t actually be much of a stay at all, with the Bianconeri then flipping the 23-year-old defender to Lazio on another loan spell until the end of the 2022-23 season. Lazio will have an option to buy Pellegrini worth €15 million, Juventus’ press release confirmed.

UFFICIALE | Luca Pellegrini in prestito alla @OfficialSSLazio — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) January 31, 2023

Pellegrini, part of the infamous swap deal with Roma involving Leonardo Spinazzola, was sent out to Frankfurt on loan just days after Juventus signed Filip Kostic from the reigning Europa League winners. Those moves seemed unofficially connected seeing as Pellegrini essentially plays the same position as the attack-minded Serbian winger, but things in Germany certainly didn’t work out in Germany all that well.

Pellegrini appeared in just nine league games (seven starts) for Eintracht Frankfurt while dealing with a handful of minor injuries.

At Lazio, Pellegrini will have a long-time admirer in manager Maurizio Sarri, who is now in his second season at the helm in the Italian capital.