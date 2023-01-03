Report: Juve want ‘at least’ €40M for Weston McKennie amid Bournemouth interest

The January transfer window is officially open, and that means that clubs can wheel and deal as much as they so please to try and make the second half of the 2022-23 season better than the first four months.

For a club like Juventus, that has historically meant more selling than buying in recent memory. And with a midfield that probably has one or two too many players in it, that very much could mean that some sort of move (or two) is in the cards over the next few weeks.

According to Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio on Monday night, if that midfielder that is sold ends up being Weston McKennie, then it’s likely going to come for a nice chunk of money. How much? Well, according to Di Marzio, Juventus are asking for “at least” €40 million for any club that is interested in signing the American midfielder. The club that is being linked to McKennie the most these days is a new one that we’ve heard before — Bournemouth, the team currently sitting in 15th place in Premier League table.

In terms of simple quality of the team interested in McKennie right now ... Bournemouth is not the greatest. They are most definitely in a relegation battle and will be fighting to stay in the Premier League come the second half of the season.

Which, when you put that logic with a report from the Corriere Torino (via VecchiaSignora.com) on Tuesday morning that McKennie is hoping that bigger clubs come calling if he were to leave Juventus in January and you can understand why that Turin-based paper says a potential move to Bournemouth would probably be turned down.

Translation: A club like Tottenham, who has been linked to McKennie off and on in the past, would be the kind of destination that the American midfielder would most definitely prefer.

But with the development of Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti, Adrien Rabiot having a very strong season and the impending return of Paul Pogba (we think/hope), Juve’s midfield is suddenly looking to be rather crowded even if there is an injury thrown in there. This could also be looked as the chance for Juve to strike while the iron is hot after McKennie had a strong showing at the World Cup in Qatar in helping the United States make the round of 16.