Reports: Juventus, Leeds United finalize deal for Weston McKennie

The first American male to play for Juventus is in his final hours at the club.

According to multiple reports out of Italy, Juventus and Leeds United have agreed to a reworked deal for Weston McKennie, with the 24-year-old American expected to land in England to undergo his medical exams before the weekend is over. Leeds originally submitted bids of €28 million and €30 million plus add-ons, according to Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, before switching up the deal to one that has a loan-with-option-to-buy formula to it.

Fabrizio Romano says McKennie will move to Leeds on an initial loan worth just over €1 million with there being an option to buy worth €33 million plus add-ons. One has to assume that the buy option will be dependent on Leeds’ Premier League status for next season seeing as they’re currently sitting just outside the relegation zone.

Weston McKennie to Leeds, here we go! Understand Leeds will pay €1.2m loan fee — deal will include buy option clause for €33m plus add ons ⚪️ #LUFC



Leeds president Radrizzani unlocked the deal with Juventus in the night.



McKennie has agreed personal terms with Leeds. pic.twitter.com/mY1g6Fuql0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2023

Juventus manager Max Allegri essentially confirmed the move during his pre-match press conference on Saturday ahead of his squad’s matchup against Monza. “McKennie won’t be involved either. I think the club have reached an agreement with the club he’ll be joining,” Allegri said.

McKennie is set to join the ever-growing American contingent at Leeds United under Wisconsin native Jesse Marsch. (As well as a major ownership stake from the same owners as the San Francisco 49ers.) McKennie, who signed with Juventus ahead of the 2020-21 season, will join up with U.S. men’s national team teammates Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson.

McKennie has scored three goals in all competitions this season.

As has been reported by Sky Italia earlier in the week, Juventus are not expected to sign a replacement for McKennie before the January transfer window closes.