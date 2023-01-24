Reports: Leeds, Juventus open talks over potential Weston McKennie deal

It was just this past weekend that one of the biggest transfer reporters in the game, Fabrizio Romano, was on the CBS Sports Network post-game show following Juventus’ draw with Atalanta talking about how things have cooled off on the Weston McKennie transfer front.

A couple of days later, it appears the McKennie market has a new suitor.

According to reports from Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio and Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, Leeds United has initiated talks with Juventus to potential sign the 24-year-old American midfielder during the final week of the January transfer window. It would be the latest American to join the ranks at Leeds, which is currently all of one point out of the Premier League’s relegation zone. Not only is Leeds coached by American Jesse Marsch, but McKennie’s U.S. men’s national team teammates Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson were both brought to the club this past summer.

Both reports regarding Leeds’ pursuit of McKennie are very short on information, so it’s hard to say just where these talks might have led, if anywhere at all. We’ve generally assumed that if a midfielder were to be sold during the January transfer window by Juventus that it would probably be McKennie since he would fetch a decent chunk of money.

Previous reporting says that Juventus wants as much as €40 million for McKennie.

That was, however, when it looked like there could be multiple Premier League teams in on McKennie. But with it being just Leeds, according to the two aforementioned reports, just how much of that desired €40 million Juventus want is probably a decent sticking point.