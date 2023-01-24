The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 133: Juve’s unrelenting winter just got worse

And we thought Juventus coming off a 5-1 loss to Napoli was a doozy last week.

This week ... oh, the doozy-o-meter got cranked up even more.

More, more, more.

We didn’t get to celebrate Federico Chiesa’s first goal in over a calendar year for 24 hours before the biggest news bomb in a season full of off-field news bombs came across the wire. Juventus was handed a 15-point penalty on Friday night, making this season a completely different animal than what we thought it was going to be like just a handful of hours earlier.

Two days later, Juventus had to play a game.

Talk about hit after hit after hit — this season is becoming one that just drains you for a multitude of reason, many of which have nothing to do with being mad at Max Allegri.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

A quick update on the status of the podcast amidst the most recent round of cuts around SB Nation by Vox Media, most notably within the NFL and MLS communities as well as the entire podcasting network. Further updates will be available in the coming weeks.

Takeaways from the week that was — including Juventus starting to shoot itself in the foot again, how it’s suddenly all about the cup competitions (Coppa Italia and Europa League) now, and how Bremer got back to being Good Bremer against Atalanta after being Bad Bremer against Napoli.

A deep dive into what the heck happened on Friday when Juventus was docked 15 points and the impact that it will have on the rest of the 2022-23 season.

How did Juventus get here? Why did Juventus get here? How the heck can Juventus get out of this and start to prevent another major crisis like this from happening again?

As much as many are trying to pin these financial irregularities solely on Juventus, this is very much a sport-wide issue and everybody knows it. The difference is that Juve is a publicly traded company while others are not — and that ended up being a big sticking point in the investigation.

Talk of actual on-field things — namely Juventus’ wild 3-3 draw with Atalanta over the weekend in the first game since the 15-point penalty was handed down.

Hypothetical question: Would you be OK with Angel Di Maria sticking around for another season?

Not-so-hypothetical question: Nicolo Fagioli has to be a regular starter now, doesn’t he?

No Twitter questions this week, but we do promise they will return for our final episode in the month of January.

