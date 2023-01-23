Allegri: Juventus have to keep working on the pitch

Juventus came from behind to get a share of the spoils against Atalanta after enduring a disappointing start where they went behind and then came from a goal down to take the lead before they had to fight back again to get a point.

Speaking after the game, Massimiliano Allegri was of the mind that the only mistakes his side have made this season are in Europe.

“Unfortunately, the only thing we got badly wrong this season was in the Champions League. Removing the Salernitana VAR error, we would’ve had 40 points.”

On the game itself where it seemed no one could hold a lead.

“The lads played well against a talented, physical Atalanta side, it was not easy to remain concentrated, but they showed professionalism, responsibility and the desire to continue the work we started. “We have to keep doing our work, which is on the pitch. We must thank the players for what they did this evening, because I realise it is psychologically damaging to see yourself go from second or third place into 10th, it feels like having what you achieved taken away. The players and the staff who worked around them are to be congratulated.”

The coach minced no words about the errors that lead to Atalanta’s goals.

“I am happy with the reaction on the field, but unfortunately errors were costly. It could’ve ended 5-2 if we lost our mental focus, but we stayed in the game and got it back with Danilo, who is having an extraordinary season and I am glad the goal cancelled out his error at the start of the second half. “We also had that chance with Miretti, who is very talented, but needs to improve what he does inside the box. He’s had a fair few chances to score now and needs to be calm, because time is on his side. Fagioli did really well, so did Bremer, who basically didn’t turn up the last couple of games.”

What did he have to say about Danilo’s leveling freekick?

“Football is so complicated now, we have to do strange things to get the advantage. Danilo can hit it really hard, that was the secret!”

With the 15 point deduction, Juventus will need nothing short of a miracle to make Europe next season,