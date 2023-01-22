Juventus 3 - Atalanta 3: Initial reaction and random observations

At the very least, we found out that this Juventus team has plenty of fight in it.

When it was four minutes in and Ademola Lookman was credited with a goal that Wojciech Szczesny should be catching 11 times out of 10, I wasn’t so sure we’d be saying that.

A tumultuous week came to its apex Sunday night. Just 48 or so hours after Juventus saw a 15-point penalty handed down as a result of the ongoing plusvalenza investigation(s), the first game since said decision saw Max Allegri’s squad having to fight out of an extremely early hole before they could truly get a feel for their red-hot opposition. Fight back they had to do on more than more occasion, with Danilo’s right-footed heat-seeking missile capping a night in which Juve’s defense was not great, the attack fairly effective for the first time in a long time and the refereeing ... well, we won’t go there just yet.

Could it have been much, much worse after Szczesny’s biggest blunder of the season? Yes.

Should it have been much, much better with how Juve played after falling behind 1-0 and then 3-2 as well as the manner in which they allowed Atalanta to score their goals? Yes.

Both are very much applicable in this case because it was just that kind of roller coaster of a match that probably wouldn’t have surprised anybody had it finished 4-3 or 5-4 based on how things were going.

In the end, though, it will feel much more like two points lost rather than a point earned because of the way that everything went down.

And let’s face it: As poor as Juventus’ defense was at times — and especially during the goals that Atalanta scored — this could have spiraled into something much, much worse than what it ended up being. That’s the positive part of it. Juventus’ players had the kind of reaction — even with everything that has gone on the last couple of days and all the talk surrounding the club since Friday — that you want to see every single time they fall behind but haven’t necessarily delivered over the course of Allegri’s second stint as manager.

That’s part of the reason why it feels like two points lost.

Juventus deserved more from this despite the fact that the score favored Atalanta after just 3 1⁄ 2 minutes. Juve had the right fight back, and outside of the first parts of both halves were definitely the better team on the night.

We haven’t been able to say that often this season. But on this night they were — and for that we should be happy with how the responded but also a little frustrated that they didn’t come away with more than a point knowing just how valuable points are now compared to a few days ago.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS