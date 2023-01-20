Landucci: Juventus youngsters bring freshness, quality and physicality

Juventus needed to call on some more members of the first team squad in the second half to push the team the extra step and get the winner against Monza as the Bianconeri went into the quarter finals of the Coppa Italia.

Goals from Moise Kean and second half substitute Federico Chiesa ensured the bunga bunga boys would not be proceeding any further in this competition, and was a measure of revenge for a league loss sustained earlier in the season away at Monza.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri was suspended for this match after being sent off in the final last season, so it was up to his assistant Marco Landucci to make the in-game adjustments in this one.

Speaking after the game, Landucci was pleased with the performances from Nicolo Fagioli, Fabio Miretti, Samuel Iling Junior and Matias Soule who all started this game.

“Miretti and Fagioli have played with us regularly now and were decisive when we were missing more experienced figures, bringing in freshness, quality and physicality. Iling too had several games.”

Juve had been humiliated in their last game with the 5-1 loss at Napoli their biggest loss in a couple of decades at least.

“It was an important match, we needed to get back on track, had many young lads who did very well and are pleased because the Coppa Italia matters to Juventus. “It is just a pity we conceded a goal on a corner where we should’ve been more careful, but the important thing was to get through to the next round.”

Landucci was asked if he should have rung the changes a little earlier in the second half with Monza in the ascendancy in the second half.

“Chiesa came on at the right moment, scored the goal and he won the game. Angel Di Maria was out of training for a few days, we knew our substitutes could give us a boost upfront and that’s what happened.”

Juventus will host Lazio in the quarterfinals, with the game scheduled to be played in a fortnight on February 2nd.