Coppa Italia Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Monza

So, it’s been nearly a week since Juventus got run out of the stadium by the best team Serie has to offer this season. Since then, there’s been a wide range of opinions of just how damming that 5-1 result to Napoli truly was and just how far back Juve are from competing at that level again.

What’s next?

It’s the game after the game in which Juventus totally crapped the bed against a team that is above it in the Serie A table. And while it comes in a different domestic competition, the game after the very disappointing game comes against a team that has also gotten a win over Juve this season, with Monza coming to Turin for the Coppa Italia Round of 16 at Allianz Stadium.

As is the case whenever Juve first jumps into the Coppa Italia a this stage of the tournament, there will be squad rotation aplenty. And after a performance like Juventus had last Friday night, maybe seeing some new (and young) players in the starting lineup is what this team needs as a bit of a refresher following such a bad display.

You gotta think some players who didn’t exactly fare all that well in Naples wouldn’t mind a night off, either.

So here’s goes nothing with Juventus entering the Coppa Italia — which is becoming more and more the only trophy Max Allegri’s squad has a legitimate shot at winning this season. (Europa League still to be determined, folks.) May it go about the opposite way of how the last time Juventus played Monza. That was not enjoyable.

MATCH INFO

When: Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 9 p.m. local time in Italy and around Europe, 8 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 3 p.m. Eastern time, 12 p.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Perin; Gatti, Rugani, Danilo; McKennie, Paredes, Fagioli, Miretti, Iling-Junior; Soulé, Kean.

Juventus bench: Szczęsny, Pinsoglio, Bremer, Alex Sandro, Barbieri, Locatelli, Kostić, Chiesa, Milik, Di Maria.

Monza starting XI (3-4-2-1): Cragno; Marlon, Caldirola, Carboni; Ferrarini, Ranocchia, Valoti, Carlos Augusto; Ciurria, D’Alessandro; Gytkjaer.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: Viaplay Sports 2 (United Kingdom); Canale 5 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); Viaplay UK (United Kingdom); Mediaset Infinity (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.